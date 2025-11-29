Pakistan opt to bowl first against Sri Lanka in T20I tri-series final

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka at the toss for their T20I tri-series final at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 29, 2025. — PCB

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the final of the T20I tri-series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan made one change to their lineup, with Shaheen Afridi coming in for Mohammad Wasim Jr. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have stuck to their winning combination from the previous match.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha (c), Usman Khan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza and Abrar Ahmed.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Eshan Malinga.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.