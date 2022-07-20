CM Punjab orders action against attackers of former MPA Iftikhar Ahmed Baloch

A screengrab of video showing unidentified people attacking former MPA Iftikhar Ahmed Khan Baloch. — Instagram

Unidentified people attack former MPA.

Video surfaces on social media.

CM Hamza directs IG to arrest those involved.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Wednesday sought a report from the inspector-general (IG) after former MPA Iftikhar Ahmed Khan Baloch was attacked in Jhang, Geo News reported.

Unidentified people attacked the former MP while he was travelling.

A video that surfaced on social media showed that his clothes were torn and constant abuses were being hurled at him.

Following the incident, Hamza directed the IG to arrest those involved in the incident.



The police said that under the direction of the chief minister, a team has been formed to arrest those people who attacked the MP.

Despite Iftikhar refusing police assistance, a case has been registered after the superintendent of police (investigation) Usman Munir Saifi met Iftikhar.