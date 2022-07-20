 
British woman fries egg under Sun to show UK’s heatwave

Woman cooks egg outside in her garden in sun. — Instagram/@georgia_levy_
  • July 19 became UK's hottest temperature to date by exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.
  • Woman leaves raw egg in pan on a rock in Sun for an hour.
  • Woman's frying pan absorbed heat well and egg was cooked well enough.

A British woman, Georgia Levy, successfully cooked an egg in her garden yesterday using only the sun amidst the UK's major heat wave. 

July 19 became the UK's hottest temperature to date by exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

Levy took to Instagram to show her followers how hot it was by leaving a raw egg in an empty frying pan on a rock under the Sun for an hour.


An hour later, the egg was fully fried with ghee in the frying pan.

According to the Library of Congress, eggs need a temperature of 70 degrees Celsius to cook.

But Levy’s video proved that any attempt to cook eggs can be made even in extreme heat.

Apparently, the woman's frying pan absorbed the heat well and the egg was cooked well enough.

