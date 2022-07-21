 
Thursday Jul 21 2022
Abdul Majid Bhatti

PCB to appoint Mohammad Yousuf as permanent batting coach

Abdul Majid Bhatti

Thursday Jul 21, 2022

Former Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Yousuf — AFP/File
  • Decision comes after Mohammad Yousuf's release from position of batting coach at National High-Performance Centre.
  • PCB had roped in former Australian batter Matthew Hayden as a batting consultant for T20 World Cup 2022.
  • Hayden not to continue working with Green Shirts.

Former Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Yousuf may soon be serving as the permanent batting coach of the national squad.

The decision comes after Yousuf's release from the position of batting coach at the National High-Performance Centre (NHPC), Lahore. The position of the new batting coach at the NHPC will be advertised soon. It has yet to be confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The national cricket governing body had roped in former Australian batter Matthew Hayden as a batting consultant for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia later this year, but he will not continue to work with the green shirts.

Sources said that he was made the Pakistan team's temporary batting coach at the request of head coach Saqlain Mushtaq in the home series against Australia.

Yousuf is currently with the Pakistan Test team in Sri Lanka, where they secured victory over the hosts in the first match of the two-match Test series at Galle.

Sri Lanka excuses itself from hosting Asia Cup 2022 amid crisis

Waqar Younis asks Imran Khan to 'never give up'

‘Sisters before misters’: Sania Mirza poses with her girl gang

Wasim Akram asks cricket administrators to consider ending ODI cricket

Babar Azam says Abdullah Shafique headed for top after Galle masterclass

British mountaineer Adriana Brownlee becomes youngest to scale nine peaks

'Next batting superstar': Afridi, Ramiz Raja, Shoaib Malik all praises for Abdullah Shafique

WATCH: Fans celebrate Galle win with Abdullah Shafique's crooning video

Pak vs SL: Shafique stars as Pakistan break Galle record to beat Sri Lanka

16-year-old Eisha Sajid aiming to scale Broad Peak

Pak vs SL: Shaheen Shah Afridi suffering fitness problems, undergoes MRI

Pak vs SL: Shafique hundred keeps Pakistan on course in big chase

