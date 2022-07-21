 
world
Thursday Jul 21 2022
By
Reuters

Sri Lanka swears in new president amid worst economic crisis in decades

By
Reuters

Thursday Jul 21, 2022

Ranil Wickremesinghe who has been elected as the Eighth Executive President under the Constitution leaves a Buddhist temple, amid the countrys economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 20, 2022. — Reuters
Ranil Wickremesinghe who has been elected as the Eighth Executive President under the Constitution leaves a Buddhist temple, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 20, 2022. — Reuters 

  • Six-time prime minister Wickremesinghe succeeds Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
  • Severe financial crisis with lack of foreign currency cripples island nation.
  • Sri Lanka receives fresh diesel supplies over weekend.

COLOMBO: Veteran politician Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as Sri Lanka's new president on Thursday, a day after winning a vote in parliament and urging the island nation to come together to find a way out of its worst economic crisis in decades.

The six-time prime minister succeeded Gotabaya Rajapaksa who fled Sri Lanka and resigned from his post last week after mass protests over his handling of the economy. The swearing in ceremony was conducted in parliament, and presided over by the country's chief justice.

The country of 22 million people has been crippled by a severe financial crisis, with a lack of foreign currency leading to shortages of essentials including fuel, food and medicines.

Related items

Sri Lanka received fresh diesel supplies over the weekend, and the main state-run distributor, Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, will restart sales under a new rationing system from Thursday onwards, the power and energy ministry said.

The protest movement that pushed out Rajapaksa — the first sitting Sri Lankan president to quit office — remained largely muted, despite Wickremesinghe's unpopularity among some sections of the population.

Only a handful of people were present outside the presidential secretariat on Thursday, a colonial-era building that was stormed by a sea of protesters earlier this month along with the president and prime minister's official residences.

But some have vowed to fight on against Wickremesinghe.

"We won't give up because what the country needs is a total system change," said Pratibha Fernando, a protester at the secretariat. "We want to get rid of these corrupted politicians, so that's what we are doing."

Hours after winning the parliamentary vote on Wednesday, Wickremesinghe appeared to distance himself from the powerful Rajapaksa family that has dominated politics in Sri Lanka for decades.

"I am not a friend of the Rajapaksas. I am a friend of the people," he told reporters after praying at a Buddhist temple in the commercial capital Colombo.

Wickremesinghe, who earlier served as prime minister and finance minister under Rajapaksa, has been involved in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bail out package worth up to $3 billion.

Sri Lanka is also looking for assistance from neighbouring India, China and other international partners. 

More From World:

UN report highlights hundreds of rights violations in Afghanistan

UN report highlights hundreds of rights violations in Afghanistan
Russia expands Ukraine war goals as fighting toll mounts

Russia expands Ukraine war goals as fighting toll mounts
Biden stops short of declaring climate emergency, takes steps on wind power

Biden stops short of declaring climate emergency, takes steps on wind power
EU tells members to cut gas usage amid new Putin warning

EU tells members to cut gas usage amid new Putin warning
Armed Qatari men kill 29 dogs after one bites child

Armed Qatari men kill 29 dogs after one bites child
British woman fries egg under Sun to show UK’s heatwave

British woman fries egg under Sun to show UK’s heatwave
Arctic heating up 4 times faster than global warming rate, new analysis finds

Arctic heating up 4 times faster than global warming rate, new analysis finds
UK's Sunak and Truss to contest run-off to be PM

UK's Sunak and Truss to contest run-off to be PM
Israeli Muslim minister rues 'stupid' Israeli TV report in Makkah

Israeli Muslim minister rues 'stupid' Israeli TV report in Makkah
Hasta la vista, baby! UK's Johnson bows out in parliament

Hasta la vista, baby! UK's Johnson bows out in parliament
European Space Agency develops robotic arm that will collect Martian soil

European Space Agency develops robotic arm that will collect Martian soil
India court orders release on bail of journalist over 'provocative' tweet

India court orders release on bail of journalist over 'provocative' tweet

Latest

view all