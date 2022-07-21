ICAP announces CFAP and MSA examinations results

The logo of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP). — ICAP

KARACHI: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) Thursday announced the results of the Certified Finance and Accounting Professional (CFAP) and Multi-Subject Assessment (MSA) examination held in June 2022.

As many as 282 examinees qualified, whereas 147 examinees passed CFAP and 64 examinees passed MSA and 2098 examinees obtained permanent credit, a statement from the institution said.

ICAP has awarded a gold medal to Syed Muhammad Ali Mehdi (Dewan Mushtaq Group) for his outstanding performance in the subject of Advanced Accounting & Financial Reporting and Ubaid Ullah Azam has been awarded ICAP — SA Salam Memorial Gold Medal for his outstanding performance in the subject of Strategy and Performance Measurement and ICAP.

For his outstanding performance in the subject of Business Finance Decisions, Osman Ali has been awarded a gold medal, Hafiz Muhammad Nabeel Jawad has been awarded ICAP — Bhimji Gold Medal for his outstanding performance in the subject of Tax Planning and Practices.

Muhammad Safi Ullah Javaid has been awarded ICAP Gold Medal for his outstanding performance in the subject of Audit, Assurance, and Related Services, and Malik Muhammad Ammar has been awarded ICAP – JP Patel Memorial Gold Medal for his outstanding performance in the subject of Financial Reporting and Assurance Professional Competence.

Mubashshir Ahmed Khan has been awarded ICAP Gold Medal (Adam Patel) for his outstanding performance in the subject of Management Professional Competence and Sohaib Tariq has been awarded ICAP Gold Medal for his outstanding performance in CFAP Examination, ICAP – NBP Gold Medal for his outstanding performance of CFAP and MSA Examination and ICAP – Ebrahim S . Dahodwala Gold Medal on the basis of his outstanding performance in all papers of CA program.

ICAP has also awarded Merit Certificate to Roshan Zafar for outstanding performance in Advanced Corporate Laws and Practices.