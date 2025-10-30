 
Geo News

Sindh CM directs traffic officials to waive first e-challan

At least 35 vehicles with govt number plates received e-challans, states police report

By
Kamran Razi
|
Kashif Mushtaq
|

October 30, 2025

Traffic police officials issue a challan for violating the traffic rules in Karachi on April 15, 2025. — PPI
Traffic police officials issue a challan for violating the traffic rules in Karachi on April 15, 2025. — PPI
  • IG says first challan will be waived within 10 days.
  • Traffic police issued over 12,000 e-challans: police
  • Several fined for using mobile while driving: report

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed traffic personnel to be a bit lenient with people by waiving their first e-challan, but warned that repeat offenders would face action.

Advertisement

In a meeting with CM Shah, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon submitted a report on e-challan implementation and traffic rule violations. The faceless fine system went live this week.

The report mentioned that at least 35 vehicles with government number plates received challans under the ticketing system.

Additionally, several vehicles were fined in the same manner for not wearing seatbelts, jumping red lights, using tinted glasses, and using mobile phones while driving, the report said.

During the meeting, the CM was briefed that police had begun using e-ticketing on October 28 by sharing an e-challan to the police van SPE-950 for not wearing a seat belt.

Shah said that the e-ticketing system appears to be effective in providing equal rights to the people and ensuring the rule of law.

In line with the directions of the CM, the IG said: "If a person contacts the police within 10 days, the challan will be waived without submitting fees."

The number of challans issued over the past three days has reached 12,942, according to traffic police officials. On the first day, 2,622 e-challans were issued within six hours, the officials said. They added that 4,301 e-challans were issued on the second day and 5,979 on the third day.

The provincial government has launched a new e-challan system, which removes human discretion and confrontation, according to officials.

Advertisement
From bad to worse: 60% increase in violations against media in Pakistan
From bad to worse: 60% increase in violations against media in Pakistan
Top TTP commander among four terrorists killed in Bajaur during infiltration bid: ISPR video
Top TTP commander among four terrorists killed in Bajaur during infiltration bid: ISPR
Pressure crosses danger mark putting gas pipeline at rupture risk
Pressure crosses danger mark putting gas pipeline at rupture risk
Lawyer Imaan Mazari, husband indicted in controversial tweet case
Lawyer Imaan Mazari, husband indicted in controversial tweet case
Pakistan 'agrees' to resume talks with Afghan Taliban on mediator Turkiye's insistence video
Pakistan 'agrees' to resume talks with Afghan Taliban on mediator Turkiye's insistence
Security forces kill 18 India-backed terrorists killed in two separate Balochistan IBOs
Security forces kill 18 India-backed terrorists killed in two separate Balochistan IBOs
Evidence backs India using Afghan soil to mount 'low-intensity war' on Pakistan: Asif
Evidence backs India using Afghan soil to mount 'low-intensity war' on Pakistan: Asif
New e-challan system in Karachi sees over 4,000 violations booked
New e-challan system in Karachi sees over 4,000 violations booked