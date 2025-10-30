Sindh CM directs traffic officials to waive first e-challan

Traffic police officials issue a challan for violating the traffic rules in Karachi on April 15, 2025. — PPI

IG says first challan will be waived within 10 days.

Traffic police issued over 12,000 e-challans: police

Several fined for using mobile while driving: report

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed traffic personnel to be a bit lenient with people by waiving their first e-challan, but warned that repeat offenders would face action.

In a meeting with CM Shah, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon submitted a report on e-challan implementation and traffic rule violations. The faceless fine system went live this week.

The report mentioned that at least 35 vehicles with government number plates received challans under the ticketing system.

Additionally, several vehicles were fined in the same manner for not wearing seatbelts, jumping red lights, using tinted glasses, and using mobile phones while driving, the report said.

During the meeting, the CM was briefed that police had begun using e-ticketing on October 28 by sharing an e-challan to the police van SPE-950 for not wearing a seat belt.

Shah said that the e-ticketing system appears to be effective in providing equal rights to the people and ensuring the rule of law.

In line with the directions of the CM, the IG said: "If a person contacts the police within 10 days, the challan will be waived without submitting fees."

The number of challans issued over the past three days has reached 12,942, according to traffic police officials. On the first day, 2,622 e-challans were issued within six hours, the officials said. They added that 4,301 e-challans were issued on the second day and 5,979 on the third day.

The provincial government has launched a new e-challan system, which removes human discretion and confrontation, according to officials.