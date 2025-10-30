Aleema Khan's CNIC, passport blocked, arrest warrants reissued

Aleema Khan, PTI founder Imran Khan’s sister, speaks to the media outside the Adiala prison in Rawalpindi on January 17, 2025. — AFP

NADRA confirms blocking of CNIC.

Eleven accused named in protest case.

Co-accused Arif Khan sent to jail.

RAWALPINDI: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has informed an anti-terrorism court (ATC) that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, has had her computerised national identity card (CNIC) and passport blocked in compliance with a court order.

The case pertains to the November 26 protest, for which Aleema and 10 others have been nominated.

During the hearing presided over by Judge Amjad Ali Shah on Thursday, other suspects and prosecution witnesses appeared before the court, while Aleema and her lawyers remained absent once again. Special Prosecutor Zaheer Shah was also present along with his team.

Owing to her repeated non-appearances, the court reissued non-bailable arrest warrants for the PTI founder’s sister for the sixth time.

NADRA submitted its report to the court, confirming that Aleema’s CNIC and passport had been blocked in line with the judicial directive.

Meanwhile, the court also heard the case of Arif Khan — a suspect who had taken custody of a vehicle used during the November 26 protest. As he failed to submit the required surety bonds, the court ordered his imprisonment.

The hearing was adjourned after the court directed the prosecution to ensure compliance with its orders before the next session.