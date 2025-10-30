Jehlum landlord 'mutilates' cow for straying into his field

A man unloading sacrificial bulls for sale from a truck in Karachi on May 30, 2025. — Reuters

A feudal lord allegedly amputated a cow's leg for wandering into his field in Mohaal village of the district Jehlum, police said on Thursday.

The police said that when the cow entered the field, the landlord turned aggressive and mutilated its leg after trapping it.

Advertisement

The first information report (FIR) registered on the complaint of the cow owner alleged the landlord had struck the cow with an axe, leaving it severely injured.

The cow was transported to a veterinary clinic for treatment.

The law enforcers said the suspects have not been arrested so far, as they fled after the complaint, but raids were being carried out to arrest them.

The incident of treating animals with cruelty was not new in Pakistan.

In September, a feudal lord in the Saleh Pat area of Sukkur, Sindh, savagely tortured a young female camel after it wandered into his farmland to drink water and damaged his crop.

The landlord allegedly tied the camel to a tractor and dragged it across the ground, beat it with sticks, broke one of its legs, and wounded the animal in the face.

In June 2024, two camels were deprived of their legs in separate incidents, reported from Sanghar and Kunri tehsil of Sindh.