Field Marshal Munir castigates Afghan regime for supporting Indian-backed terrorists

Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir during a meeting with Jirga elders in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, October 30, 2025. — ISPR

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir Thursday assailed the Afghan Taliban regime for assisting India-backed terrorists despite Pakistan's efforts to improve bilateral relations with Kabul.

He made these remarks during an interactive session with the Jirga of tribal elders in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Advertisement

Speaking to the meeting's participants, Field Marshal Munir emphasised that Pakistan has always sought peace with all its neighbours, including Afghanistan.

However, Pakistan would not allow cross-border terrorism to be perpetrated from Afghan soil against it, he added.



This is a developing story and is being updated with new details.