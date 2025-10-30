 
Geo News

Field Marshal Munir castigates Afghan regime for supporting Indian-backed terrorists

COAS Asim Munir affirms Pakistan will not allow cross-border terrorism to be perpetrated from Afghan soil

By
Web Desk
|

October 30, 2025

Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir during a meeting with Jirga elders in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, October 30, 2025. — ISPR
Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir during a meeting with Jirga elders in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, October 30, 2025. — ISPR 

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir Thursday assailed the Afghan Taliban regime for assisting India-backed terrorists despite Pakistan's efforts to improve bilateral relations with Kabul.

He made these remarks during an interactive session with the Jirga of tribal elders in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Advertisement

Speaking to the meeting's participants, Field Marshal Munir emphasised that Pakistan has always sought peace with all its neighbours, including Afghanistan.

However, Pakistan would not allow cross-border terrorism to be perpetrated from Afghan soil against it, he added.

This is a developing story and is being updated with new details.

Advertisement
Weak La Niña expected in November, December: NDMA
Weak La Niña expected in November, December: NDMA
Aleema Khan's CNIC, passport blocked, arrest warrants reissued
Aleema Khan's CNIC, passport blocked, arrest warrants reissued
From bad to worse: 60% increase in violations against media in Pakistan
From bad to worse: 60% increase in violations against media in Pakistan
Top TTP commander among four terrorists killed in Bajaur during infiltration bid: ISPR video
Top TTP commander among four terrorists killed in Bajaur during infiltration bid: ISPR
Pressure crosses danger mark putting gas pipeline at rupture risk
Pressure crosses danger mark putting gas pipeline at rupture risk
Lawyer Imaan Mazari, husband indicted in controversial tweet case
Lawyer Imaan Mazari, husband indicted in controversial tweet case
Pakistan 'agrees' to resume talks with Afghan Taliban on mediator Turkiye's insistence video
Pakistan 'agrees' to resume talks with Afghan Taliban on mediator Turkiye's insistence
Security forces kill 18 India-backed terrorists killed in two separate Balochistan IBOs
Security forces kill 18 India-backed terrorists killed in two separate Balochistan IBOs