Friday Jul 22 2022
Kang Daniel apologizes for his sexist remark on Street Woman Fighter

Friday Jul 22, 2022

K-pop star Kang Daniel issues an apology for passing a sexist comment during an interactive session.
K-Pop star Kang Daniel apologises on Instagram after facing backlash for making a sexist comment while comparing Street Woman Fighter and Street Man Fighter.

Kang Daniel had made a huge fan following by encouraging women during his journey as an MC of Street Woman Fighter and its spin-off Street Dance Girls Fighter. He has now been appointed as the MC of Street Man Fighter, the male version of the previous show.

During an interactive session held on July 19 on the platform called UNIVERSE, Kang Daniel expressed how he was more comfortable while shooting for this male version of the show as "they all were men" and because " it doesn't suck out his energy," explicitly mentioning how Street Woman Fighter was scarier for him than Street Man Fighter which infuriated the audience.

On July 20, Kang Daniel apologised for creating 'unnecessary misunderstandings' on his Instagram, stating this comment was 'exaggerated' and 'imprudent' and that he would be more careful with his words next time.

