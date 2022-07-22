 
pakistan
Friday Jul 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Dua Zahra's husband Zaheer approaches SHC for restoration of bank accounts, CNIC

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 22, 2022

Dua Zehra (R) and 21-year-old Zaheer Ahmed (L). — Screengrab/Geo News
Dua Zehra (R) and 21-year-old Zaheer Ahmed (L). — Screengrab/Geo News

  • SHC had ordered blocking CNICs and freezing bank accounts of Zaheer Ahmed and others accused Dua Zahra kidnapping case.
  • Accused seek security and restoration of CNICs and bank accounts in plea.
  • Two-member bench to hold hearing on petition.

Dua Zahra's husband Zaheer Ahmed on Friday approached the Sindh High Court for the restoration of his bank accounts and Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) after the the court ordered freezing the bank accounts and blocking the CNIC of the youngster and others accused in the high profile kidnapping case.

Dua had made headlines across the country after she had mysteriously disappeared from Karachi but it was later discovered that she had apparently run away from her home to marry 21-year-old Zaheer. 

The accused, Zaheer and Shabbir, filed a petition seeking immediate hearing, which was accepted by the court. A two-member bench headed by Justice Iqbal Kalhoro was to hear the petition.

Related items

In the petition, the accused sought orders from Sindh home department, Sindh inspector general of the police and other authorities to provide them security, maintaining that they are facing trial in Karachi and have serious security threats while appearing before the court at hearings.

The SHC had ordered the authorities to block the CNICs and bank accounts of the accused over non-recovery of Dua Zahra.

The family of the teenager has been employing their best efforts to acquire her custody and has filed multiple cases in court, claiming that their daughter was kidnapped by Zaheer as she was a “minor” and could not have gotten married due to her age.

More From Pakistan:

PML-N officially notified as victor in PP-7 Rawalpindi by-election

PML-N officially notified as victor in PP-7 Rawalpindi by-election
Hamza Shahbaz vs Pervez Elahi: Thrilling Punjab CM election today to shape future politics

Hamza Shahbaz vs Pervez Elahi: Thrilling Punjab CM election today to shape future politics
Pakistan sees uptick in COVID-19 cases as virus claims seven more lives

Pakistan sees uptick in COVID-19 cases as virus claims seven more lives
Zardari meets Shujaat in last-ditch effort to garner support for CM Punjab poll

Zardari meets Shujaat in last-ditch effort to garner support for CM Punjab poll
Imran Khan asking for NRO from CEC due to foreign funding case: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Imran Khan asking for NRO from CEC due to foreign funding case: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Punjab Assembly session to elect CM will be held today

Punjab Assembly session to elect CM will be held today
Those who conducted Punjab’s by-polls should be punished: Imran Khan

Those who conducted Punjab’s by-polls should be punished: Imran Khan
Muhammad Waseem appointed Sindh Public Service Commission chairperson

Muhammad Waseem appointed Sindh Public Service Commission chairperson
SBP governor to be nominated next week: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail

SBP governor to be nominated next week: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail
Fazl raises questions over ‘delay’ in verdict of PTI’s 'foreign funding' case

Fazl raises questions over ‘delay’ in verdict of PTI’s 'foreign funding' case
Bakhtawar Bhutto slams Imran Khan for allegations against Asif Ali Zardari

Bakhtawar Bhutto slams Imran Khan for allegations against Asif Ali Zardari
ICAP announces CFAP and MSA examinations results

ICAP announces CFAP and MSA examinations results

Latest

view all