What are the SOPs for Muharram?

National COVID-19 governing body issues guidelines for safe conduct of Ashura.
Advises minimum participation and attendance, curtailing duration of gatherings.
Orders strict adherence to proposed SOPs and COVID-19 related restrictions
The country's nerve centre in the fight against coronavirus, National Command and Operation Centre, has restricted the elderly and children from attending the gatherings and majalis during Ashura in a COVID-safe manner, as the risk of another outbreak looms with uptick of the virus across Pakistan.
The NCOC on Friday issued the guidelines for holding the gatherings and processions during the month of Muharram.
Muharram moon, which will mark the beginning of the Islamic year, is expected to be sighted on the evening of July 29 (Friday), the Pakistan Meteorological Department reported, citing astronomical parameters.