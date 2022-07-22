 
entertainment
Friday Jul 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Korean star Han Hyo Joo tests positive for COVID-19

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 22, 2022

Korean star Han Hyo Joo tests positive for COVID-19
Korean star Han Hyo Joo tests positive for COVID-19

Han Hyo Joo was diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 20 and isolated herself, according to her management company BH Entertainment.

As a result, the filming of the Netflix movie Believer 2, in which Han Hyo Joo is scheduled to appear, has been postponed.

Believer 2 is a crime-action movie depicting a breathtaking war between 'Won Ho' and 'Rak'.

As well as a new character, Wang Geom is depicted in the crime action film Believer 2. Han Hyo Joo, Jo Jin Woong, and Cha Seung Won are among the cast members.

Han Hyo Joo is a South Korean film and television actress, model, and singer. She is best known for her leading roles in television series such as Heaven & Earth, Brilliant Legacy, and Dong Yi.

As well as the films, Masquerade which is one of the highest grossing Korean films of all time, and Cold Eyes for which she won Best Actress at the 34th Blue Dragon Film Awards. 

More From Entertainment:

Camilla told Harry his kids would have 'ginger afro' after marrying Meghan

Camilla told Harry his kids would have 'ginger afro' after marrying Meghan
Prince George ‘suffering’ without Prince Harry: report

Prince George ‘suffering’ without Prince Harry: report
‘Elvis’ actor and singer Shonka Dukureh found dead in Nashville apartment

‘Elvis’ actor and singer Shonka Dukureh found dead in Nashville apartment
Prince William wedding party abruptly ended on orders of Charles: Here's Why

Prince William wedding party abruptly ended on orders of Charles: Here's Why
Khloe Kardashian planned ‘long-term future’ with Tristan Thompson before paternity scandal

Khloe Kardashian planned ‘long-term future’ with Tristan Thompson before paternity scandal
Netflix upcoming K-Drama “The Glory” Confirms Main Cast Headlined By Song Hye Kyo And Lee Do Hyun

Netflix upcoming K-Drama “The Glory” Confirms Main Cast Headlined By Song Hye Kyo And Lee Do Hyun
Prince Harry cut off pals, changed phone number to 'please' Meghan Markle

Prince Harry cut off pals, changed phone number to 'please' Meghan Markle
Queen 'regularly' visited 'unhappy' Harry and Meghan out of 'fear'

Queen 'regularly' visited 'unhappy' Harry and Meghan out of 'fear'
GOT7's Jinyoung claims to pursue a career in acting

GOT7's Jinyoung claims to pursue a career in acting
Prince Harry fixing memoir to not 'comes across too harshly' with royals

Prince Harry fixing memoir to not 'comes across too harshly' with royals
Prince Harry warned to focus on 'deeds' in fresh warning: 'Dire need'

Prince Harry warned to focus on 'deeds' in fresh warning: 'Dire need'

Prince Harry is 'dividing' US after harming UK with 'doom-laden' remarks

Prince Harry is 'dividing' US after harming UK with 'doom-laden' remarks

Latest

view all