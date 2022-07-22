Korean star Han Hyo Joo tests positive for COVID-19

Han Hyo Joo was diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 20 and isolated herself, according to her management company BH Entertainment.

As a result, the filming of the Netflix movie Believer 2, in which Han Hyo Joo is scheduled to appear, has been postponed.

Believer 2 is a crime-action movie depicting a breathtaking war between 'Won Ho' and 'Rak'.

As well as a new character, Wang Geom is depicted in the crime action film Believer 2. Han Hyo Joo, Jo Jin Woong, and Cha Seung Won are among the cast members.

Han Hyo Joo is a South Korean film and television actress, model, and singer. She is best known for her leading roles in television series such as Heaven & Earth, Brilliant Legacy, and Dong Yi.

As well as the films, Masquerade which is one of the highest grossing Korean films of all time, and Cold Eyes for which she won Best Actress at the 34th Blue Dragon Film Awards.