Saturday Jul 23 2022
Prince Harry’s security call a ‘dramatic waste of money and ego’

Saturday Jul 23, 2022

Experts accuse Prince Harry of ‘wasting’ the potential of Royal Protection that are “trained, armed to the teeth” but are “sitting on their backsides for 99% of the year.”

Royal commentator and author Fleet Street Fox issued this allegation in a new piece.

He shared it on The Mirror and it detailed one of Prince Harry's biggest issues.

The piece read, “The problem arises when someone wants to exit the constraints of Royalty but wishes to retain everything else.”

“You will need to trade on the Royalty which, like a new car, depreciates once you drive it away.”

“PRs cost money, you've just taken a dump on tradition, and the Met doesn't make as much effort for celebrities.”

The commentator even addressed the possibility of full security for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet, and added, “None of these are workable, which leaves a third option.”

“A dozen Royal Protection specialists just for Harry and Meghan, trained, armed to the teeth, and sitting on their backsides for 99% of the year.”

“This is such a dramatic waste of money and ego that it would sink quicker than the Crown Jewels in The Wash. And even with his income, Harry couldn't afford it.”

