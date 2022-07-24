 
Sunday Jul 24 2022
Ben Affleck takes a nap on boat ride during Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez

Sunday Jul 24, 2022

Ben Affleck will definitely agree with the expression that married life can be exhausting!

The newlywed Hollywood actor was seen catching a nap during a lavish boat ride in Paris with his new wife Jennifer Lopez and their respective children on Saturday.

The Gone Girl actor, 49, was seen snapped snoozing while the tourist cruise crossed the Seine River in the French capital, where the newlyweds have been enjoying their post-nuptials for several days.

Dressed in a navy shirt, blue trousers and white trainers, the Argo actor was seriously dozing - mouth open and all — as he crossed laced his hands while seated on the deck of the boat

In one picture, he was seen leaning his head back towards the sun and resting his feet on a rail, and in others, he crouched forward.

Affleck and J.Lo were joined by their kids on the boat ride, including her twins Max and Emme, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and his daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13.

The honeymoon trip comes just days after Affleck and Lopez officially tied the knot with a small Las Vegas ceremony this month.

