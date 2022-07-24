Man executed for burning wife to death during livestream

Lhamo, a farmer and livestreamer in China's Sichuan province, died in 2020. — CNN

A Chinese man, who murdered his vlogger ex-wife by setting her on fire during a livestream, has been executed.

Thirty-year-old Lhamo was set ablaze by her husband after he poured gasoline on her in front of thousands of viewers back in 2020 while she was filming herself.

The vlogger lost her life two weeks after she was admitted to a hospital as 90% of her body was burned, CNN reported.

The husband Tang Lu was executed by a court in China's Sichuan province. He had a history of abuse towards his wife and the couple got divorced in 2020.

Prior to the murder, Tang continuously asked to remarry but was refused which eventually led to Lhamo's murder.

Lhamo, who was a mother of two, went to the police reportedly about her husband's abuse but was told that it is a family matter.

The victim was a popular Tibetan vlogger. She lived in the mountainous prefecture of Aba and had hundreds of thousands of followers.

The case prompted outcry across the country as well as online due to the issue of domestic violence being under-reported in communities affecting ethnic minorities.