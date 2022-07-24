Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'lost' without royals, says Sharon Osbourne

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been 'totally lost' since they moved to America after stepping down as senior royals, according to Sharon Osbourne.

Sharon, during her appearance on Piers Morgan's Uncensored, told the host that she thinks the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "totally lost" and "haven't found their path in life."

Harry and Meghan recently came under fire in royal biographer Tom Bower's new book, which prompted the beginning of the conversation between Piers and Sharon.

The Former Good Morning presenter, 57, has made no secret about his feelings towards the pair over the years and claimed the new book paints a "pretty awful picture" of them.

Piers then turned his attention to Sharon and asked: "What do you make of these two? What’s going on with them?"

The former X Factor star admitted she thinks the pair are "totally lost" because they're still "trying to find their place in the world."

Sharon told Piers: "I think they’re lost and I think that they’re trying to find their place in the world - I think they’re totally lost. One minute they’re making a cartoon and then they’re making a documentary on them and then they’re saving the world."

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne's wife added: "They just haven’t found their path in life yet, I really believe that. They’re lost, they’re floundering," before Piers interjected: "But should they be allowed to use the royal titles to fleece the system and make all this money and pretend to be like a rival Royal Family?"



She said: "I just don’t - I haven’t from day one been into the fact that talking about private things that went on in the Royal Family when they were a part of it."

The former reality star explained that she believes Harry and Meghan have a right to voice their own opinion but thinks they should draw the line at private family matters, saying: "And it’s like don’t bring it to the public, no one wants to know about it, every family has problems, keep it to yourself."