 
entertainment
Monday Jul 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Elon Musk betrayed close friend Sergey Brin?

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 25, 2022

Elon Musk betrayed close friend Sergey Brin?
Elon Musk betrayed close friend Sergey Brin?

Billionaire Elon Musk has allegedly betrayed his longtime friend and Google co-founder Sergey Brin by having alleged extramarital affair with his wife Nicole Shanahan.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal that cited unidentified sources as saying the Tesla chief had engaged in a brief affair with Shanahan.

The paper said the affair prompted Brin to file for divorce from Shanahan earlier this year and ended the tech billionaires' long friendship.

However, Elon Musk has dismissed the report saying "Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic."

According to the ET news, Elon Musk and Brin have long been friends. They have often spoken of their friendship in several interviews.

The Google co-founder was reportedly among the first people to be given a Tesla car when production got off the ground, and he reportedly gave Musk $500,000 in 2008 to keep Tesla afloat during the financial crisis.

However, since the alleged Musk-Nicole affair, Brin has reportedly sought to extricate himself from any involvement in Tesla or with Musk's companies.

The report further says tensions between the two billionaires have been mounting.

More From Entertainment:

Top 10 movies of the week

Top 10 movies of the week
Jennifer Aniston doesn't trust Amber Heard?

Jennifer Aniston doesn't trust Amber Heard?
Hefty percentage of Prince Harry's earnings goes to his ghostwriter says author

Hefty percentage of Prince Harry's earnings goes to his ghostwriter says author

Prince William and Harry's uncle says Diana was victim of appalling deception

Prince William and Harry's uncle says Diana was victim of appalling deception

Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' opens to No. 1 with $44 million

Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' opens to No. 1 with $44 million
Two new 'Avengers' films coming to Marvel's slate

Two new 'Avengers' films coming to Marvel's slate
‘Black Panther’ cast remember Boseman ahead of ‘Wakanda Forever’

‘Black Panther’ cast remember Boseman ahead of ‘Wakanda Forever’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, William and Kate Middleton urged to lay down their guns and repair rift

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, William and Kate Middleton urged to lay down their guns and repair rift
Queen forced to step back: Kate Middleton and Prince William given vital role

Queen forced to step back: Kate Middleton and Prince William given vital role
'Firm could be in trouble if Prince Charles reigns alone'

'Firm could be in trouble if Prince Charles reigns alone'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'lost' without royals, says Sharon Osbourne

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'lost' without royals, says Sharon Osbourne
Girls' Generation surprise fans with much-awaited return

Girls' Generation surprise fans with much-awaited return

Latest

view all