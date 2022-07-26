 
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 26 2022
Bushra threatened me to not attend court hearing or I will lose my life, Dania Shah alleges

Tuesday Jul 26, 2022

  • Dania alleges Bushra Iqbal is delaying her husband's postmortem.
  • She says Aamir Liaquat's postmortem should and will take place.
  • Dania adds Bushra is spreading rumours through Aamir's phone.

The third wife of popular TV host and anchor Aamir Liaquat Hussain, Dania Shah, said that her husband's postmortem should and will take place.

Taking to Instagram, Dania said that her husband's former wife Bushra Iqbal is delaying the postmortem, alleging that she is threatening her to not come to the hearing or she will lose her life. 

"Postmortem will and should take place and everything will be cleared. There must be a reason why [Bushra] is delaying the postmortem," said Dania. 

She went on to say that Bushra is gaining the media's attention and trying to act helpless.

Expressing her anger against Bushra, Dania said that she is spreading rumours through Aamir's phone. "You [Buhsra] have looted Aamir in the name of your children. Where were you when his video was leaked?" she asked. 

She further said that she has the right to get the postmortem done and she will get the matter investigated.

