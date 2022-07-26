 
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to drop their Royal titles after Duke's memoir?

There are speculations that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who stepped down as senior royals in March 2020 and moved to the US, may drop their royal titles after the Duke's upcoming memoir. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were stripped of their royal patronages and honorary military titles following their bombshell decision.

Since leaving the UK the couple has not stepped away from the spotlight, most famously taking part in a controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

Donald Trump previously told Piers Morgan that he thinks the Queen should strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their royal titles, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Several royal experts and fans also demand the monarch to strip of their royal titles as he and Meghan, according to commentators, using them to remain in the spotlight.

However, some suggest that the couple may give up or lose their royal tiles after Harry's memoire, which is expected to make shocking revelations about the Royal family.

Prince Harry's memoir is expected to be released this year later. There are reports that the manuscript has been finished and gone through all of the legal processes. "It's gone and out of Harry's hands.”

