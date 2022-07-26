In political matters, do Supreme Court benches change or stay the same?

Tuesday Jul 26, 2022
In a thunderous press conference on Monday, the vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-N, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, accused the top court of “bench-fixing”, implying that the same judges sit on the bench when the Supreme Court of Pakistan is hearing cases of political importance.
Other leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, seated with Maryam, went as far as to demand that the court dispel this impression by hearing the present case, regarding the election of the chief minister of Punjab, by constituting a full-court bench. The demand has been rejected by a three-member bench of the apex court.
But is the allegation correct? Does the panel of judges, which rules on political matters, follow a pattern?
Geo.tv has compiled a list of some major court cases, which involved political parties, from 2017 to date, in no particular order:
Bench: Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail
Verdict: Run-off election on July 22, ignoring the LHC judgement
Bench: Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar
Verdict: Decision awaited
Bench: Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail
Verdict: Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri’s ruling unconstitutional, National Assembly restored
Bench: Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail
Verdict: A divided court (3-2) ruled that votes of defected lawmakers not be counted
Bench: Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah
Verdict: Decision awaited
Bench: Justices Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Azmat Saeed
Verdict: Decided to form a Joint Investigation Team to probe corruption allegation against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif
Bench: Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Azmat Saeed, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan
Verdict: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif removed from office
Bench: Justice Saqib Nisar, Justice Azmat Saeed, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah
Verdict: Lifetime ban on Nawaz Sharif, Jahangir Tareen
Bench: Justice Saqib Nisar, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Faisal Arab
Verdict: Money trail provided by Imran Khan sufficient, while Jahangir Tareen declared “dishonest”
Bench: Justice Saqib Nisar, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan
Verdict: Dismissed
Bench: Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan
Verdict: Suri reinstated as deputy speaker of National Assembly despite ECP order
Bench: Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi
Verdict: PTI provided ground to protest
Bench: Justice Asif Khosa, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi
Verdict: Nawaz Sharif granted bail on medical reasons