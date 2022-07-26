 
Tuesday Jul 26 2022
BTS V breaks record on Instagram with 47.8 million followers

Tuesday Jul 26, 2022

BTS's V surpasses BLACKPINK, gathering 47.8 million followers on Instagram and setting a new record

BTS V just accumulated 47.8 million followers, surpassing the BLACKPINK's 47.7 million followers and becoming the 6th most followed K-pop idol on Instagram.

The popular South Korean band BTS's V opened an Instagram account in December 2021 and instantly became popular for his charming personality.

V joined BTS as the sixth member of the group in 2011. Being the second youngest member of the group, the singer instantly drew a huge fan following.

V has achieved new heights in recent years, becoming the most followed male K-pop idols on Instagram. He is also ranked ninth for his engagement rate, making him the only K-pop artist who has made it to the top 10 list of Korean music idols.

