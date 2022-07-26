 
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 26 2022
By
Web Desk

'Judicial coup': Strong backlash by coalition partners after SC instates Pervez Elahi as CM

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 26, 2022

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addressing a jalsa in this undated photo. — Reuters
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addressing a jalsa in this undated photo. — Reuters

The coalition government Tuesday strongly responded to the Supreme Court's verdict to place Pervez Elahi as Punjab's chief minister, removing Hamza Shahbaz from the province's top office.

The Supreme Court declared Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari's ruling in the Punjab Chief Minister's election "illegal" and ruled that PTI's candidate Pervez Elahi will be the new CM of the province.

The three-member bench — comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, and Justice Muneeb Akhtar — also ordered Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman to administer the oath to Elahi at 11:30pm, adding that if he refuses to perform his duties, President Arif Alvi will administer the oath. 

"Judicial coup," PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said in a tweet, who had hours before the verdict asked the government to take a firm stand on the matter.

She also termed the decision "the murder of justice."

In his tweet, Labour Minister Sindh and PPP leader Saeed Ghani said he was amazed that the top court instructed either the governor or the president to administer the oath to Elahi.

"If we say something, then they will hold us in contempt," Ghani said.

Talking to Geo News, PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry said that his party does not accept the top court's "one-sided" decision and that they would now approach the "people's court".

"We do not accept this one-sided decision, we were not heard," Chaudhry said, mentioning that the PML-N has been facing "injustice" since 2017.

More to follow...

More From Pakistan:

How much did it rain in Karachi today?

How much did it rain in Karachi today?
ISPR announces promotion of 32 brigadiers to major general

ISPR announces promotion of 32 brigadiers to major general
Pakistan weather update: When is more rain expected?

Pakistan weather update: When is more rain expected?
Pakistan joins hands with PETA to eliminate animal cruelty

Pakistan joins hands with PETA to eliminate animal cruelty

Sinkhole emerges near Chief Minister House in Karachi

Sinkhole emerges near Chief Minister House in Karachi
Imran Khan urges rights organisations to save Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik from torture

Imran Khan urges rights organisations to save Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik from torture
'Not such a bad idea' to appoint next army chief beforehand: President Arif Alvi

'Not such a bad idea' to appoint next army chief beforehand: President Arif Alvi
Pakistan Army assists in relief efforts in Sindh, Balochistan areas flooded by rainwater

Pakistan Army assists in relief efforts in Sindh, Balochistan areas flooded by rainwater
Not including Justice Faez Isa in benches 'unfortunate': PTI leader

Not including Justice Faez Isa in benches 'unfortunate': PTI leader
Extremely unfortunate CJP's bench was dubbed fixed: Sheikh Rasheed

Extremely unfortunate CJP's bench was dubbed fixed: Sheikh Rasheed
In political matters, do Supreme Court benches change or stay the same?

In political matters, do Supreme Court benches change or stay the same?
Don't 'ridicule' judicial commission by 'contravening Constitution': Justice Isa to CJP

Don't 'ridicule' judicial commission by 'contravening Constitution': Justice Isa to CJP

Latest

view all