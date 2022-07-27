 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Tattltale’ Prince Harry accused of leaking Prince Charles ‘dirty cash scandal’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

‘Tattltale’ Prince Harry accused of leaking Prince Charles ‘dirty cash scandal’
‘Tattltale’ Prince Harry accused of leaking Prince Charles ‘dirty cash scandal’

Experts have accused Prince Harry of having leaked major details of Prince Charles’ dirty cash scandal and telling on him.

An inside source close to the National Inquirer made this allegation against Prince Harry.

They were quoted saying, “We even fear Harry had a hand in exposing the scandal. It certainly seems to support his narrative that the monarchy is a corrupt, antiquated institution.”

“Harry seems to be making it look like Charles blatantly ignored his suspicion or was too dumb to see them.”

When detailing Prince Harry’s intentions behind the alleged decision the insider claimed, “They got the message that they were truly outcasts during their recent visit for the queen's Platinum Jubilee when William and Charles refused to see them and Her Majesty banned them from joining the family on her palace balcony.”

“It sent a clear message that they're no longer part of the inner circle,” that inside source added before concluding. 

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner slam Instagram head over 'TikTok' redesign: Adam Mosseri defends changes

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner slam Instagram head over 'TikTok' redesign: Adam Mosseri defends changes
Kim Kardashian wants things with Ye ‘sorted out’ before having kids with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian wants things with Ye ‘sorted out’ before having kids with Pete Davidson
Shakira rejects settlement offer in Spanish tax fraud case

Shakira rejects settlement offer in Spanish tax fraud case
ATEEZ rolling out performance for 'Guerrilla' in the new teaser

ATEEZ rolling out performance for 'Guerrilla' in the new teaser
Nicole Shanahan breaks silence on romantic affair with Elon Musk

Nicole Shanahan breaks silence on romantic affair with Elon Musk
BTS’s J-Hope smashes record as solo artist at Billboard 200

BTS’s J-Hope smashes record as solo artist at Billboard 200
Kourtney Kardashian calls out anonymous social media trolls: ‘Live authentically’

Kourtney Kardashian calls out anonymous social media trolls: ‘Live authentically’
Constance Wu returns to Instagram, much to the surprise of her fans: Photo

Constance Wu returns to Instagram, much to the surprise of her fans: Photo
Lollapalooza 2022: Weverse makes rare J-hope, TXT announcement

Lollapalooza 2022: Weverse makes rare J-hope, TXT announcement
Shakira offers to share kids’ custody with ex Gerard Pique: Report

Shakira offers to share kids’ custody with ex Gerard Pique: Report

Latest

view all