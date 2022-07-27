‘Tattltale’ Prince Harry accused of leaking Prince Charles ‘dirty cash scandal’

Experts have accused Prince Harry of having leaked major details of Prince Charles’ dirty cash scandal and telling on him.

An inside source close to the National Inquirer made this allegation against Prince Harry.

They were quoted saying, “We even fear Harry had a hand in exposing the scandal. It certainly seems to support his narrative that the monarchy is a corrupt, antiquated institution.”

“Harry seems to be making it look like Charles blatantly ignored his suspicion or was too dumb to see them.”

When detailing Prince Harry’s intentions behind the alleged decision the insider claimed, “They got the message that they were truly outcasts during their recent visit for the queen's Platinum Jubilee when William and Charles refused to see them and Her Majesty banned them from joining the family on her palace balcony.”

“It sent a clear message that they're no longer part of the inner circle,” that inside source added before concluding.