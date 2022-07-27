 
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
Meghan Markle rejects reports of LYING during explosive Oprah interview

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

Meghan Markle, through her lawyers, has rejected claims that she lied to Oprah Winfrey during her explosive 2021 tell-all with the talk show host, reported Express UK.

As per reports, the Duchess of Sussex denied lying about her upbringing to Oprah while fighting a legal case against her estranged half-sister Samantha Markle, who is suing her for allegedly ‘lying’ about growing up as an only child.

Meghan’s lawyers have reportedly argued against Samantha’s claims saying that Meghan’s comments to Oprah “cannot be false because it is a textbook example of a subjective statement about how a person feels about her childhood.”

In her lawsuit, Samantha has accused Meghan of telling ‘false and malicious lies’ about her upbringing, and is seeking $75,000 in damages, claiming that Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview subjected her to “humiliation, shame and hatred on a worldwide scale”.


