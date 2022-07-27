 
health
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Cocoa reduces and controls abnormally high blood pressure, study reveals

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

Image showing some cubes of dark and milk chocolate. — Christophe Archambault/AFP/Getty Images
Image showing some cubes of dark and milk chocolate. — Christophe Archambault/AFP/Getty Images

Researchers at the University of Surrey found that cocoa may be a key ingredient to reduce abnormally high blood pressure.

To conduct the study, researchers investigated flavanols, a compound found in cocoa, in lowering blood pressure and stiff arteries.

“High blood pressure and arterial stiffness increases a person’s risk of heart disease and strokes, so it is crucial that we investigate innovative ways to treat such conditions,” said Christian Heiss, Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at the University of Surrey, in a media release. “Before we even consider introducing cocoa into clinical practices, we need to test if the results previously reported in laboratory settings safely translate into real-world settings, with people going about their everyday lives.”

The 11 participants consumed either six cocoa flavanol capsules or placebos on alternating days. They found that blood pressure and arterial stiffness were only lowered in participants if it was high - combatting the myth that cocoa decreases already-low blood pressure.

Further, there was no effect when the blood pressure was low in the morning.

“Doctors often fear that some blood pressure tablets can decrease the blood pressure too much on some days,” Professor Heiss said. “What we have found indicates that cocoa flavanols only decrease blood pressure if it is elevated. Working with participants’ personal health technologies showed us how variable blood pressure and arterial stiffness can be from day to day and shows the role of personal health monitors in developing and implementing effective personalized care.”

The research was published in Frontiers in Nutrition.

More From Health:

One in five adults want 'childfree' live, study shows

One in five adults want 'childfree' live, study shows

Pakistan detects fresh polio case in North Waziristan

Pakistan detects fresh polio case in North Waziristan

Health minister issues instructions after WHO imposes global emergency on monkeypox

Health minister issues instructions after WHO imposes global emergency on monkeypox
COVID-19 positivity rate nears 4% in Pakistan

COVID-19 positivity rate nears 4% in Pakistan
Scientists discover protein that triggers baldness and lease to regrowth

Scientists discover protein that triggers baldness and lease to regrowth
Lower libido, hair loss among long COVID-19 symptoms: study

Lower libido, hair loss among long COVID-19 symptoms: study

Omicron BA.5 makes up 82% of COVID variants in US: CDC

Omicron BA.5 makes up 82% of COVID variants in US: CDC
Monkeypox symptoms, diagnosis, treatments and vaccines

Monkeypox symptoms, diagnosis, treatments and vaccines
Pakistan logs 371 fresh COVID cases, one death overnight

Pakistan logs 371 fresh COVID cases, one death overnight
Scientists discover cancer biomarkers in breast milk

Scientists discover cancer biomarkers in breast milk
600 minutes of weekly exercise can decrease risk of death, study finds

600 minutes of weekly exercise can decrease risk of death, study finds
International study finds triggers for long COVID in children

International study finds triggers for long COVID in children

Latest

view all