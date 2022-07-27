Meghan Markle’s ex-husband Trevor Engelson was ‘stepping stone’ for her

file footage

Meghan Markle has been accused by Tom Bower of using her former husband Trevor Engelson as just a ‘stepping stone’ before finding someone richer and more famous, like Prince Harry, to settle down with.

Bower’s latest claims came during a chat with Closer magazine about his new bombshell book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors which is reportedly full of explosive claims against both Meghan and Harry.

As per Bower’s newest comments, Meghan managed to ‘fool’ Harry with her claims that she didn’t know anything about the British royal family, as she had ‘extensively’ researched about his passions and interests.

“Meghan dated chef Corey Vitiello for two years but she needed someone far more powerful and famous, so that led to Harry. She was on a man-hunt and she got her man,” Bower said, adding that Trevor was always a “stepping stone”.

He further added: “She had researched Harry very carefully and knew what motivated him. His unhappiness about Diana, his love for Africa and the animals, and that he was a very unhappy man. She’s very clever.”



