 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s ex-husband Trevor Engelson was ‘stepping stone’ for her

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

file footage

Meghan Markle has been accused by Tom Bower of using her former husband Trevor Engelson as just a ‘stepping stone’ before finding someone richer and more famous, like Prince Harry, to settle down with.

Bower’s latest claims came during a chat with Closer magazine about his new bombshell book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors which is reportedly full of explosive claims against both Meghan and Harry.

As per Bower’s newest comments, Meghan managed to ‘fool’ Harry with her claims that she didn’t know anything about the British royal family, as she had ‘extensively’ researched about his passions and interests.

“Meghan dated chef Corey Vitiello for two years but she needed someone far more powerful and famous, so that led to Harry. She was on a man-hunt and she got her man,” Bower said, adding that Trevor was always a “stepping stone”.

He further added: “She had researched Harry very carefully and knew what motivated him. His unhappiness about Diana, his love for Africa and the animals, and that he was a very unhappy man. She’s very clever.”


More From Entertainment:

Prince William left ‘deeply sad’ after receiving devastating news

Prince William left ‘deeply sad’ after receiving devastating news

Brad Pitt has ‘pretty good’ relationship with kids despite ongoing legal disputes with ex Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt has ‘pretty good’ relationship with kids despite ongoing legal disputes with ex Angelina Jolie
Joey King opens up about battling imposter syndrome while filming Bullet Train

Joey King opens up about battling imposter syndrome while filming Bullet Train
Meghan Markle creating ‘new form of celebrity’ with superstardom

Meghan Markle creating ‘new form of celebrity’ with superstardom
Joseph Quinn explains how Stranger Things save him at US Immigration

Joseph Quinn explains how Stranger Things save him at US Immigration
Leonardo DiCaprio keeps things casual as he enjoys lunch with Jamie Foxx in Nerano

Leonardo DiCaprio keeps things casual as he enjoys lunch with Jamie Foxx in Nerano
Prince Harry’s old home taken over by Princess Eugenie and husband

Prince Harry’s old home taken over by Princess Eugenie and husband
Meghan Markle evokes ‘sympathy’ over legal row with sister Samantha

Meghan Markle evokes ‘sympathy’ over legal row with sister Samantha
Prince William, Kate Middleton making ‘important’ changes to monarchy

Prince William, Kate Middleton making ‘important’ changes to monarchy
Prince Charles' 'dark history' to force him to change name when King?

Prince Charles' 'dark history' to force him to change name when King?
Victoria Beckham reunites with the Spice Girls for exciting new project?

Victoria Beckham reunites with the Spice Girls for exciting new project?
Regé-Jean Page dishes on working with ‘The Gray Man’ co-stars Chris Evans ,Ryan Gosling

Regé-Jean Page dishes on working with ‘The Gray Man’ co-stars Chris Evans ,Ryan Gosling

Latest

view all