Thursday Jul 28 2022
Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik in critical condition, not seeking medical help

Thursday Jul 28, 2022

Kashmiri freedom fighter Yasin Malik (R) and his wife Mushaal Mullick. — Twitter
Mushaal Mullick, the wife of Kashmiri freedom fighter Yasin Malik, has revealed that her husband is in critical condition and he is admitted to a hospital after going on a hunger strike. 

Taking to Twitter, Mushaal said that Yasin's life was in danger and he had refused to take medical help from the doctors. 

"Yasin Malik is hospitalised and his life is in serious danger. He has refused to seek medical help from doctors," wrote his wife. 

Calling upon human rights organisations, Mushaal said that the organisations should take notice of the serious violation of her husband's rights by India.

According to The Hindustan Times, Yasin has been on a hunger strike since Friday after he was not allowed to appear in court for hearing the Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case.

The Kashmiri leader has been kept in solitary confinement in a high-risk cell in Tihar's prison. 

