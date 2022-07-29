Queen faces resistance from another Caribbean Island as head of state

Queen Elizabeth II is set for removal from another Caribbean Island this year.

St Vincent and the Grenadines, which includes the island of Mustique, is planning a move to become independent of the monarch.



The country's prime minister, Ralph Gonsalves has proposed a national referendum asking whether the Queen should be replaced with a locally appointed “executive president”.

Gonsalves notes the vote would be an opportunity to “complete the national democratic task”, The Times reports.

Queen, who reigned over 32 nations in total, only heads 17. In November 2021, Barbados marked itself the latest to leave the monarch.

