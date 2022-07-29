 
entertainment
Friday Jul 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen faces resistance from another Caribbean Island as head of state

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 29, 2022

Queen faces resistance from another Caribbean Island as head of state
Queen faces resistance from another Caribbean Island as head of state

Queen Elizabeth II is set for removal from another Caribbean Island this year.

St Vincent and the Grenadines, which includes the island of Mustique, is planning a move to become independent of the monarch.

The country's prime minister, Ralph Gonsalves has proposed a national referendum asking whether the Queen should be replaced with a locally appointed “executive president”.

Gonsalves notes the vote would be an opportunity to “complete the national democratic task”, The Times reports.

Queen, who reigned over 32 nations in total, only heads 17. In November 2021, Barbados marked itself the latest to leave the monarch.

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner oozes oomph in chic black figure-hugging catsuit, see pics

Kylie Jenner oozes oomph in chic black figure-hugging catsuit, see pics
Beyoncé expresses gratitude to fans who ‘waited’ until Renaissance official release

Beyoncé expresses gratitude to fans who ‘waited’ until Renaissance official release

Why Johnny Depp filed appeal on defamation case after Amber Heard? Lawyer reveals

Why Johnny Depp filed appeal on defamation case after Amber Heard? Lawyer reveals
Meghan Markle cannot 'resist' my book, says Tom Bower, warns legal action

Meghan Markle cannot 'resist' my book, says Tom Bower, warns legal action
Brad Pitt wants ‘someone special’ in life after healing from Angelina Jolie divorce

Brad Pitt wants ‘someone special’ in life after healing from Angelina Jolie divorce
Meghan Markle 'forces' smile to 'fake' her real feelings at royal appearances: Expert

Meghan Markle 'forces' smile to 'fake' her real feelings at royal appearances: Expert
Britney Spears bashes family for snatching away her rights for 13 years

Britney Spears bashes family for snatching away her rights for 13 years
Dwayne Johnson confirms THIS Taylor Swift song will be in ‘DC League of Super-Pets’

Dwayne Johnson confirms THIS Taylor Swift song will be in ‘DC League of Super-Pets’
Camila Cabello celebrates Fifth Harmony's 10th anniversary with throwback photos

Camila Cabello celebrates Fifth Harmony's 10th anniversary with throwback photos

Latest

view all