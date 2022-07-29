 
Sci-Tech
Friday Jul 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Could Halley’s Comet damage $10 billion James Webb Telescope?

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 29, 2022

NASAs James Webb Space Telescope.— NASA
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope.— NASA

  • James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) will fly through debris left by Halley's comet.
  • In May 2022, JWST was damaged by one of micrometeoroids.
  • Webb's creators expect one meteoroid strike a month but if telescope moves through debris stream, chances of being hit increase hugely.

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) will be flying through debris left by Halley's comet, reported Forbes.

Experts are working on minimising the chance of a micrometeroid hitting the telescope that is worth $10 billion. Previously, in May 2022, JWST was damaged by one of the micrometeoroids.

Now, however, with scientists working on mitigation of the issue, Halley's comet cannot impact the space telescope. 

Related items

The comet, which measures 15 km by 8 km wide, is not expected in our solar system again till 2061. By then, JWST will no longer be in use. In fact, even our premier space observatory is expected to last till 2040.

Comets are made of rocks and ice. As they move closer to the sun, they melt, leaving streams of dust and debris behind.

Webb's creators expect one meteoroid strike a month but if the telescope moves through the debris stream, the chances of being hit increase hugely.

NASA’s meteoroid environment office at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama is calculating forecasts for JWST engineers, reported Nature.

Webb is expected to travel through Halley's comet stream in May 2023 and May 2024.

More From Sci-Tech:

Elon Musk shares new skill he is mastering

Elon Musk shares new skill he is mastering
Instagram to move towards video content, continue to support photos

Instagram to move towards video content, continue to support photos
Online flirting can jeopardise real-life relationships, study proves

Online flirting can jeopardise real-life relationships, study proves
Elon Musk hints at moving away from spotlight

Elon Musk hints at moving away from spotlight
Tech giants to self-regulate in reducing harmful content in New Zealand

Tech giants to self-regulate in reducing harmful content in New Zealand
Elon Musk asks followers to list their favourite video games

Elon Musk asks followers to list their favourite video games
WATCH: Chess robot breaks 7-year-old opponent's finger during match

WATCH: Chess robot breaks 7-year-old opponent's finger during match
Co-founder of Ethereum accepts invitation to visit Pakistan

Co-founder of Ethereum accepts invitation to visit Pakistan
Meta, Zindagi Trust join hands to launch child safety campaign in Pakistan

Meta, Zindagi Trust join hands to launch child safety campaign in Pakistan
TikTok rolls out new features for more enhanced, safer user experience

TikTok rolls out new features for more enhanced, safer user experience
Musk says ‘I’m rubber, Twitter’s glue’ after Twitter blames him for huge quarterly loss

Musk says ‘I’m rubber, Twitter’s glue’ after Twitter blames him for huge quarterly loss
Google fires software engineer who claimed its AI chatbot is sentient

Google fires software engineer who claimed its AI chatbot is sentient

Latest

view all