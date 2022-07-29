BTS' J-Hope to appear on Zico 'Give Me A Minute' talk show

BTS's J-Hope and Zico are ready to show their HYBE family chemistry on Zico's new YouTube original show

Zico will launch his first YouTube show, titled Give Me a Minute and the first guest of Zico's Give Me a Minute will be BTS member J-Hope.

Although officially HYBE family, this will be the first time ever that many fans get to see Zico and J-Hope interacting in one frame.

Give Me A Minute has a very intriguing idea. Zico will act as the host and meet his guests in unusual settings for a 5-minute conversation.

In the preview video of the show, Zico said, “To stay true to the content, I haven’t thought of anything. I have emptied my mind. I only thought about emptying my mind.”

Since fans were thrilled to see Zico and J-Hope together at the Jack In The Box listening party, this interaction is eagerly anticipated. It will be intriguing to observe the kind of chemistry that this unlikely pairing will bring to the table.