 
entertainment
Friday Jul 29 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS' J-Hope to appear on Zico 'Give Me A Minute' talk show

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 29, 2022

BTSs J-Hope and Zico are ready to show their HYBE family chemistry on Zicos new YouTube original show
BTS's J-Hope and Zico are ready to show their HYBE family chemistry on Zico's new YouTube original show

Zico will launch his first YouTube show, titled Give Me a Minute and the first guest of Zico's Give Me a Minute will be BTS member J-Hope.

Although officially HYBE family, this will be the first time ever that many fans get to see Zico and J-Hope interacting in one frame.

Give Me A Minute has a very intriguing idea. Zico will act as the host and meet his guests in unusual settings for a 5-minute conversation.

In the preview video of the show, Zico said, “To stay true to the content, I haven’t thought of anything. I have emptied my mind. I only thought about emptying my mind.”

Since fans were thrilled to see Zico and J-Hope together at the Jack In The Box listening party, this interaction is eagerly anticipated. It will be intriguing to observe the kind of chemistry that this unlikely pairing will bring to the table.

More From Entertainment:

Photos: Katy Perry drops jaws in orange maxi skirt and purple bodysuit

Photos: Katy Perry drops jaws in orange maxi skirt and purple bodysuit
Ben Affleck’s daughter is exact copy of Jennifer Garner: Photo

Ben Affleck’s daughter is exact copy of Jennifer Garner: Photo
Will Smith makes emotional apology to Chris Rock:’ I'm Here Whenever You're Ready to Talk'

Will Smith makes emotional apology to Chris Rock:’ I'm Here Whenever You're Ready to Talk'
Devin Booker’s recent photo seems to confirm vacation with Kendall Jenner: Check out

Devin Booker’s recent photo seems to confirm vacation with Kendall Jenner: Check out
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s Château Miraval winery case to get more complex: Report

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s Château Miraval winery case to get more complex: Report
Supreme Court judge takes jibe at Prince Harry for wading into US politics

Supreme Court judge takes jibe at Prince Harry for wading into US politics
Helen Skelton on internet banking scam: 'It makes you feel really stupid'

Helen Skelton on internet banking scam: 'It makes you feel really stupid'
Cillian Murphy to reprise role as Tommy Shelby in ‘Peaky Blinders’ film, says director

Cillian Murphy to reprise role as Tommy Shelby in ‘Peaky Blinders’ film, says director
Jennifer Aniston returns to Los Angeles looking chic from Bahamas vacation

Jennifer Aniston returns to Los Angeles looking chic from Bahamas vacation
Diana's second wedding dress more rebellious than Kate, Meghan’s

Diana's second wedding dress more rebellious than Kate, Meghan’s
Bob Dylan heaves a sigh of relief as accuser drops abuse lawsuit

Bob Dylan heaves a sigh of relief as accuser drops abuse lawsuit
Priyanka Chopra posts fun ‘Desi Crew’ snaps featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Lilly Singh

Priyanka Chopra posts fun ‘Desi Crew’ snaps featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Lilly Singh

Latest

view all