Friday Jul 29 2022
Scientists find inexplicable holes in seabed

Friday Jul 29, 2022

Scientists find line of bizarre holes on the seafloor. — Twitter/@oceanexplorer
The scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) found a line of bizarre holes on the seafloor which has baffled them. 

The US federal agency posted pictures of the sight on their official Twitter account. 

“On Saturday's #Okeanos dive, we saw several sublinear sets of holes in the seafloor. The origin of the holes has scientists stumped. The holes look human-made, but the little piles of sediment around them suggest they were excavated by...something," read the post. 

The post was shared on July 26 and has garnered over 500 likes. It has also received many comments from people, guessing what might have made these holes. 

Take a look: 


