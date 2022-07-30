WATCH: 'Terrifying' robot dog shoots two targets

"Killer robot", as named by many online commenters, is seen firing at two targets as it creepily paces.—Alexander Atamanov/Facebook

A video circulating on social media that shows a robotic dog with a rifle on its back has terrified many people.

The clip that first appeared in March has resurfaced on YouTube recently. The "killer robot", as named by many online commenters, is seen firing at two targets as it creepily paces forward.

VICE traced the creator of the dog and found that a normal rifle was attached to the robot's back. Russian hoverbike company founder Alexander Atamanov first published the video of the dog-bot.

Social media users have called the bot "terrifying" and a "dangerous toy".

"Being killed accidentally by one "on duty" will not net the owners any punishment b/c "it's automated", but destroying/disabling one will be THE BIGGEST federal crime they can throw at you," a Twitter user said.

The robot is nothing to worry about as the dog does not control the rifle. It is a remote control device, reported The Sun.