Taylor Swift’s jet beats Kylie Jenner’s in carbon emissions

Kylie Jenner’s been taking some heat lately from fans, accused of being a ‘full-time climate criminal’ as it was unveiled that she used her private jet for extremely short flights.

The backlash began after she posted an “out of touch” photo of herself and boyfriend Travis Scott embracing in front of their respective jets.

Kylie was accused of “bragging” about “her absolute disregard for the planet” as the damage that private jets do to the environment was highlighted online.

Amid the backlash, many delved deeper into her jet’s flight history and were horrified to discover that it regularly took flights as short as 12 minutes.

However, according to a new report, Kylie doesn’t even make the top 10 in the list of celebrities with the worst CO2 emissions via their private jets.

Sustainability-driven digital marketing agency Yard has revealed through its research that although Kylie’s jet’s average flight time is just 24.5 minutes long, there are many celebs doing much worse than she is.

The company discovered that singer Taylor Swift has racked up more emissions on her own in just seven months than 1,184 average people would put out in a year. In fact, her two jets took 170 flights in a mere 200 days this year, with her total amount of CO2 flight emissions for the year, as of July 20, being 8,293.54 metric tons. According to Yard's report, the average person emits just 7 metric tons of CO2 a year.

While many would be forgiven for assuming that most of Taylor’s flights would be between the UK, where she lives with her partner, Joe Alwyn, and the US, where her family lives, her average flight time is actually just 80 minutes.

Taylor’s shortest recorded flight of 2022 was just 36 minutes when her jet flew from Missouri to Nashville.