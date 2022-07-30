KPL releases official anthem featuring Sahir Ali Bagga, Aima Baig

Sahir Ali Bagga (left) and Aima Baig singing in the Kashmir Premier League's official anthem. — Facebook/kpl20official

ISLAMABAD: Kashmir Premier League (KPL) Saturday released its much-awaited official anthem for the upcoming second edition, slated to take place from August 11 to 25.

Taking to social media, KPL released an anthem sung by Sahir Ali Bagga and Aima Baig.

The video of the anthem features international stars Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Aamir Yamin, and Kamran Akmal.

Rawalakot Hawks will defend the title followed by two new editions to the teams' roster; Mirpur Royals and Jammu Janbaz. Other teams include Kotli Lions, Bagh Stallions, Overseas Warriors, and Muzaffarabad Tigers.

The event will take place in the picturesque Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.

