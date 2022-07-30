 
Faizan Lakhani

Pakistan placed in group with India in SAFF women's championship

Pakistan womens football cricket team. — Twitter
Pakistan women's football cricket team. — Twitter 

  • Groups for regional women's football championship were announced on Saturday.
  • Pakistan is in group A along with India, Bangladesh and Maldives.
  • Group B features Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan.

KARACHI: Pakistan has been placed with five times champion India and much stronger Bangladesh in group A for the upcoming South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) women's championship.

The groups for the regional women's football championship were announced on Saturday.

Pakistan is in group A along with India, Bangladesh and Maldives. Group B features Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan.

India has won all five editions of the SAFF Women Championship held in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2019.

This will be Pakistan women's football team's first assignment since 2014 and the PFF recently conducted trials to select the squad for the tournament.

The trials were conducted in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad and the players who performed well in the last two editions of the National Women Championship were invited to attend the trials.

The PFF is likely to announce the squad in the next two days.

The group for SAFF Championship, according to players, is a difficult one for Pakistan and it will be challenging for the girls who are mostly out of action for two years due to the suspension of football in Pakistan.

