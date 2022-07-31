 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘can no longer sell’ tell-all memoir: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 31, 2022

Prince Harry ‘can no longer sell’ tell-all memoir: report
Prince Harry ‘can no longer sell’ tell-all memoir: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has been issued a dire warning about the selling ability of his tell-all memoir, no that Tom Bower has upstaged him with its release.

Royal commentator and expert Neil Sean issued this warning on his YouTube Channel.

He was quoted saying, “It's a little bit dicey with Netflix because Meghan lost Pearl, the animated series she was putting together.”

"Then of course Harry hoped to get something more than just the Invictus Games but that seems to have gone a little wayward so, tricky times.”

“Everything now centres on this book. My advice to Penguin Random House, I think you've really been upstaged already by the book in demand, Revenge by Tom Bower.”

“It's going to be really difficult to sell a royal book, particularly at Christmas time. Books tend to get sold during the summer period as people take a break and have their holidays.”

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez surprises staff at lavish eatery in Capri, clicks picture with chefs

Jennifer Lopez surprises staff at lavish eatery in Capri, clicks picture with chefs

Britney Spears’ bombshell tell-all memoir delayed due to THIS reason, Deets inside

Britney Spears’ bombshell tell-all memoir delayed due to THIS reason, Deets inside
Meghan Markle branded ‘opportunist of the worst kind’: report

Meghan Markle branded ‘opportunist of the worst kind’: report
Amber Heard files for bankruptcy after Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard files for bankruptcy after Johnny Depp trial
Aespa's first fanmeet turns into mini-concert for fans

Aespa's first fanmeet turns into mini-concert for fans
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck appoint THIS luxury event planner for their wedding party

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck appoint THIS luxury event planner for their wedding party
Prince William 'will have to do something' about Harry after 'royal rule one' is broken

Prince William 'will have to do something' about Harry after 'royal rule one' is broken
Prince Harry memoir to have royal break 'silence' rule 'if they feel they must'

Prince Harry memoir to have royal break 'silence' rule 'if they feel they must'
Meghan Markle 'used' Prince Harry wedding for 'Hollywood return': Here's How

Meghan Markle 'used' Prince Harry wedding for 'Hollywood return': Here's How
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'burning out' royal titles ahead of memoir

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'burning out' royal titles ahead of memoir
Meghan Markle has 'good chance' in politics, Congress has seen 'worse' people

Meghan Markle has 'good chance' in politics, Congress has seen 'worse' people

Latest

view all