Prince Harry ‘can no longer sell’ tell-all memoir: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has been issued a dire warning about the selling ability of his tell-all memoir, no that Tom Bower has upstaged him with its release.



Royal commentator and expert Neil Sean issued this warning on his YouTube Channel.

He was quoted saying, “It's a little bit dicey with Netflix because Meghan lost Pearl, the animated series she was putting together.”

"Then of course Harry hoped to get something more than just the Invictus Games but that seems to have gone a little wayward so, tricky times.”

“Everything now centres on this book. My advice to Penguin Random House, I think you've really been upstaged already by the book in demand, Revenge by Tom Bower.”

“It's going to be really difficult to sell a royal book, particularly at Christmas time. Books tend to get sold during the summer period as people take a break and have their holidays.”