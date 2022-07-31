August 2 on Netflix: Two new arrivals expected

August is the month of a new crop of content released on Netflix.

Two upcoming arrivals are ready for August 2, 2022, on Netflix. Flight (2012) and a Netflix Comedy Special- Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse will be available on the streaming app.

What to expect from the two releases:





Flight(2012)

A paramount studios production, the movie is about a commuter pilot Whip Whitaker who has a troubled life. On a flight from Orlando to Atlanta, Whip’s plane malfunctions and crashes but he manages to save almost all passengers on board and wakes up in hospital. An investigation into the crash reveals something shocking.

The movie stars Denzel Washington, Don Cheadle, Kelly Reilly and is directed by Robert Zermeckis.

Watch the trailer here:





Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse:

From road rage to couples fighting during the pandemic, in this standup comedy special, Colombian comedian, Ricardo Quevedo explores the absurdity of situations that test our patience.



