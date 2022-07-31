 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 31 2022
By
Web Desk

August 2 on Netflix: Two new arrivals expected

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 31, 2022

August 2 on Netflix: Two new arrivals expected
August 2 on Netflix: Two new arrivals expected

August is the month of a new crop of content released on Netflix.

Two upcoming arrivals are ready for August 2, 2022, on Netflix. Flight (2012) and a Netflix Comedy Special- Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse will be available on the streaming app.

What to expect from the two releases:


Flight(2012)

A paramount studios production, the movie is about a commuter pilot Whip Whitaker who has a troubled life. On a flight from Orlando to Atlanta, Whip’s plane malfunctions and crashes but he manages to save almost all passengers on board and wakes up in hospital. An investigation into the crash reveals something shocking.

The movie stars Denzel Washington, Don Cheadle, Kelly Reilly and is directed by Robert Zermeckis.

Watch the trailer here:


Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse:

From road rage to couples fighting during the pandemic, in this standup comedy special, Colombian comedian, Ricardo Quevedo explores the absurdity of situations that test our patience.


More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez's first hubby doubts she'll be happy with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez's first hubby doubts she'll be happy with Ben Affleck
Drake’s odd excuse for short private jet flights leaves fans angry

Drake’s odd excuse for short private jet flights leaves fans angry

Barack, Michelle Obama concerned over daughters' wild spending habits

Barack, Michelle Obama concerned over daughters' wild spending habits
Louis Tomlinson slams One Direction’s debut album ‘Up All Night’

Louis Tomlinson slams One Direction’s debut album ‘Up All Night’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘riding Queen’s coattails’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘riding Queen’s coattails’: report
Amber Heard ‘lying her whole life’, therapist comes out

Amber Heard ‘lying her whole life’, therapist comes out
Jennifer Lopez surprises staff at lavish eatery in Capri, clicks picture with chefs

Jennifer Lopez surprises staff at lavish eatery in Capri, clicks picture with chefs

Aliee ready to start her 'new fresh music journey': Checkout

Aliee ready to start her 'new fresh music journey': Checkout
Prince Andrew 'laughed his head off' over Jeffrey Epstein inquiry with BBC

Prince Andrew 'laughed his head off' over Jeffrey Epstein inquiry with BBC
'SEVENTEEN', 'TWICE' set new high records: report

'SEVENTEEN', 'TWICE' set new high records: report
Princess Anne knew Meghan Markel had 'short shelf life in Britain' after first meeting

Princess Anne knew Meghan Markel had 'short shelf life in Britain' after first meeting
Prince Harry ‘can no longer sell’ tell-all memoir: report

Prince Harry ‘can no longer sell’ tell-all memoir: report

Latest

view all