Sunday Jul 31 2022
STAYC cancels 'Inkigayo' performance after Isa's ankle injury

Sunday Jul 31, 2022

STAYC’s Isa will be on a break from the band’s activities due to an ankle injury as it would be difficult for her to perform under these circumstances.

The remaining 5 members will continue with their autograph event and ISAC (Idol Star Athletics Championship) recording.

On July 31, the idol’s agency released an official statement about Isa’s injury which happened during her preparation for scheduled activities and is currently receiving treatment.

Isa is the lead vocalist of the Korean girl's group STAYC owned by HIGH-UP Entertainment. She debuted with the group in 2020 and has since been enjoying the position of lead vocalist in the Stereotype group.

The fans were surprised to hear about her suffering and shared their worries on social media, empathizing with the singer.

The girl group will not be performing in today’s episode of SBS’s ‘Inkigayo’ to focus on their member’s recovery. However, Isa will sit out near future promotional activities for the group including the 'Inkigayo' performance, autograph session, and ISAC 2022.

