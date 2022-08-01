 
entertainment
Monday Aug 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp’s lawyers 'would've moved on' if Amber Heard didn't appeal?

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 01, 2022

Johnny Depp’s lawyers wouldve moved on if Amber Heard didnt appeal?
Johnny Depp’s lawyers 'would've moved on' if Amber Heard didn't appeal?

Johnny Depp’s legal team takes fans by surprise with their revelation about Amber Heard’s court appeal.

According to the legal defence team, Johnny Deep was prepared to move on with life if Amber Heard had not tried appealing for a settlement reversal.

The legal team issued offered this insight as part of a statement.

It read, “The verdict speaks for itself, and Mr Depp believes that this a time for both parties to move on with their lives and heal.”

“But if Ms Heard is determined to pursue further litigation by appealing the verdict, Mr Depp is filing a concurrent appeal to ensure that the full record and all legal issues are considered by the Court of Appeal.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles to be questioned over £1m donation from Bin Ladens?

Prince Charles to be questioned over £1m donation from Bin Ladens?
At 75, Edinburgh Festival more intent than ever on healing divisions

At 75, Edinburgh Festival more intent than ever on healing divisions
Harry, Meghan must accept Queen’s invitation to Balmoral to fix royal tensions

Harry, Meghan must accept Queen’s invitation to Balmoral to fix royal tensions
Ben Affleck spotted hanging out with ex Jennifer Garner and son Samuel in L.A

Ben Affleck spotted hanging out with ex Jennifer Garner and son Samuel in L.A
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry not happy over Lionesses triumph?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry not happy over Lionesses triumph?
Prince Harry traded his 'animated comic' look for 'haunted eyes'

Prince Harry traded his 'animated comic' look for 'haunted eyes'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s celebrity ‘on its last wick’: ‘burning down!’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s celebrity ‘on its last wick’: ‘burning down!’
‘Scheming’ Meghan Markle ‘can’t sue people she’d like to’

‘Scheming’ Meghan Markle ‘can’t sue people she’d like to’
Britney Spears showers love on BFF Selena Gomez in two-month wedding anniversary post

Britney Spears showers love on BFF Selena Gomez in two-month wedding anniversary post
Elvis Presley’s jewelry on auction with Priscilla Presley’s support

Elvis Presley’s jewelry on auction with Priscilla Presley’s support

Latest

view all