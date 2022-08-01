Johnny Depp’s lawyers 'would've moved on' if Amber Heard didn't appeal?

Johnny Depp’s legal team takes fans by surprise with their revelation about Amber Heard’s court appeal.

According to the legal defence team, Johnny Deep was prepared to move on with life if Amber Heard had not tried appealing for a settlement reversal.



The legal team issued offered this insight as part of a statement.

It read, “The verdict speaks for itself, and Mr Depp believes that this a time for both parties to move on with their lives and heal.”

“But if Ms Heard is determined to pursue further litigation by appealing the verdict, Mr Depp is filing a concurrent appeal to ensure that the full record and all legal issues are considered by the Court of Appeal.”