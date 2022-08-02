Sewage samples reveal presence of poliovirus in 7 cities

Health worker in Pakistan giving polio drops to a child - Reuters

Federal authorities confirm presence of the poliovirus in seven cities.

Sewage samples were collected to test the presence of polio virus.

North Waziristan confirms 13 cases of polio.

Following the collection of environmental samples from various cities in Pakistan, federal authorities confirmed the presence of the poliovirus in seven cities.

According to authorities, the poliovirus has been detected in four Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cities. Sewage samples from Peshawar, Bannu, Nowshera, and Swat were collected for testing.

Polio has also been found in sewage samples from Islamabad and Rawalpindi.



Federal officials have reported 13 confirmed cases of polio in North Waziristan and one in Laki Marwat.

The results of several other cities where environmental samples for polio were collected have yet to be released.