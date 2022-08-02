 
Reuters

China warns US of 'disastrous consequences' if Pelosi visits Taiwan

Reuters

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying attends a news conference in Beijing, China, August 2, 2022.— Reuters
  • Pelosi kicks off tour of four Asian countries on Monday in Singapore.
  • Beijing considers Pelosi trip major provocation.
  • Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian had warned it would lead to "very serious developments and consequences."

BEIJING: Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday that those US politicians who "play with fire" on the Taiwan issue will "come to no good end", according to a ministry statement.

China has been in communication with the United States over US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's expected visit to Taiwan, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Tuesday.

Pelosi kicked off a tour of four Asian countries on Monday in Singapore amid intense speculation that she may risk the wrath of Beijing by also visiting self-ruled Taiwan. 

Amid widespread speculation over whether she would make a stop in Taiwan, Pelosi's office announced on Sunday that she was leading a Congressional delegation to the region that would include visits to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan. It did not mention Taiwan then.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian had said that it would be "a gross interference in China's internal affairs" if Pelosi visits Taiwan, and warned that it would lead to "very serious developments and consequences."

Although US officials frequently visit Taiwan, separated by a narrow strip of water from the Chinese mainland, Beijing considers a Pelosi trip a major provocation.

