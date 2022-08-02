 
world
Tuesday Aug 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Two Indian women arrested for trying to sell newborn for ₹450,000

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 02, 2022

Police arrest Julia Fernandez and Shabana Shaikh after they handed the newborn to the police. — Hindustan Times
Police arrest Julia Fernandez and Shabana Shaikh after they handed the newborn to the police. — Hindustan Times

  • Police arrest Julia Fernandez and Shabana Shaikh after they hand newborn baby to police.
  • Baby was born to another couple in Delhi before she was handed over to accused. 
  • Both women were arrested under charges of human trafficking.

Two women were arrested in India on Sunday for trying to sell a 15-day-old baby girl to another couple.

Police said a Pune-based couple filed for an adoption application months earlier. They later received a message that a woman wanted to sell a newborn baby for ₹450,000.

The couple, suspecting something was amiss, informed an employee of the adoption centre in Pune.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that the messages had originated from Mumbai and the social service branch pushed the city to look into the incident.

“After getting information, we formed a team comprising a lady constable and male police officer from the special juvenile police unit (SJPU) and approached the accused pretending to be prospective parents and wanted to adopt a newborn baby girl,’’ said senior police inspector. 

The police officer then visited a nursing home in Sion Koliwada, where the women — Julia Fernandez, 35, and Shabana Shaikh, 30 — had promised to meet to sell the baby.

However, when the accused handed over the baby to the policemen in plain clothes, the police immediately arrested Shaikh and Fernandez.

Apparently, the baby girl had been born to another couple in Delhi before she was handed over to Shaikh and Fernandez.

Their interrogation also revealed that Fernandez had previous similar cases registered against her.

Both women were arrested under charges of human trafficking. 

More From World:

Apple drops mask requirements for most of its corporate workers

Apple drops mask requirements for most of its corporate workers

New Dubai exhibition commemorates partition of India and Pakistan

New Dubai exhibition commemorates partition of India and Pakistan
Hotter summers mean Florida's turtles are mostly born female

Hotter summers mean Florida's turtles are mostly born female
China warns US of 'disastrous consequences' if Pelosi visits Taiwan

China warns US of 'disastrous consequences' if Pelosi visits Taiwan

China population to begin shrinking by 2025: officials

China population to begin shrinking by 2025: officials
VIDEO: Students bang heads, scream, and cry in 'mass hysteria'

VIDEO: Students bang heads, scream, and cry in 'mass hysteria'
2022's richest and poorest countries

2022's richest and poorest countries
The killing of Al-Qaeda´s Zawahiri: How it happened

The killing of Al-Qaeda´s Zawahiri: How it happened
Biden says US killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan

Biden says US killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan
Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike, US officials say

Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike, US officials say
Over 100 firefighters battle wildfire near British airport

Over 100 firefighters battle wildfire near British airport

Latest

view all