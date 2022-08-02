 
Elon Musk recommends book that reflects his ‘philosophy’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at an event in Hawthorne, California April 30, 2015. — Reuters/File
Tesla founder and multi-billionaire Elon Musk recently retweeted a book recommendation to his followers that he said “closely matches” his “philosophy”.

The book, What We Owe the Future, is written by William MacAskill and argues for "longtermism" — an idea that creating a positive impact on our future should be a moral priority.

This idea has been influenced greatly in recent years due to the climate change crisis and the COVID-19 global pandemic, which is still ongoing.

By thinking of the future, the next generation of children will thrive.

“Society grows great when old men plant trees whose shade they will never sit in,” said one of Musk’s Twitter followers under his tweet (@dewritten), referring to the idea of longtermism.

However, others criticized the billionaire for encouraging longtermism while “exploiting” others for personal reasons.

“Yeah, the richest guy in the world thinks long-term for humanity right? You’re not exploiting the earth for personal gain. Sure.” said user @DJTezos.

“I feel like if I read this I will gain the knowledge of the gods thank you Elon,” commented user @splatstv sarcastically.

