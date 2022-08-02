 
world
Woman gets swindled over online birthday cake order

Cakes baked at CakeLove bakery are put on display at the Love Cafe in Washington, D.C. on October 18, 2005. — Reuters/File
A woman from Pune paid ₹1.67 lakh for a birthday cake that originally cost ₹400 online. A fraudster pretended to be the bakery’s employee and tricked the woman into paying a huge amount.

According to police, the woman was looking for a bakery to buy a birthday cake, found a cake shop online, and placed an order on March 4.

A man who pretended to be the bakery’s employee called her and asked her to share her bank details to make a payment of ₹400. 

The fake employee sent the woman a QR code to complete the payment. But the code took an extra ₹2,000. He assured her he would refund her the overpaid amount.

“The woman received only ₹10 as a refund and immediately in six online transactions, she lost ₹1.67 lakh,” said investigation officer S Patil.

The woman filed a police complaint later.

According to the Hindustan Times, the police registered a case against the fake employee on charges of cheating and dishonesty, delivery of property, punishment for identity theft and punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resources under sections 419,420 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66 (d) of Information Technology Act.

