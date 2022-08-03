 
world
Wednesday Aug 03 2022
By
Reuters

Pelosi arrives in Taiwan vowing US commitment; China enraged

By
Reuters

Wednesday Aug 03, 2022

This handout picture taken and released by Taiwans Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on August 2, 2022 shows Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi posing with her delegation upon their arrival at the Sungshan Airport in Taipei. Photo: AFP
This handout picture taken and released by Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on August 2, 2022 shows Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi posing with her delegation upon their arrival at the Sungshan Airport in Taipei. Photo: AFP

  • Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday despite China's warning about it. 
  • Pelosi's visit drew condemnation from China that plans 'targeted military operations.'
  • She says her visit was completely in line with longstanding US policy on Taiwan.

WASHINGTON: House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday with a clear message for China, saying the US commitment to a democratic Taiwan is more important than ever.

In a visit that drew immediate condemnation from Beijing, Pelosi became the first official visit to Taiwan by a speaker of the House in 25 years.

"Our congressional delegation's visit to Taiwan honors America's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy," Pelosi said in a statement shortly after landing.

She added that the visit by her congressional delegation, which includes an overnight stay, was completely in line with longstanding US policy on Taiwan.

Related items

Discussions with Taiwanese leadership will focus on shared interests including advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific, Pelosi said.

"America’s solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy," Pelosi said in the statement, issued as China condemned her visit and said it would badly damage Sino-U.S. relations.

In a Washington Post opinion piece released shortly after she landed, Pelosi outlined her reasons for visiting, praising Taiwan's commitment to democratic government while criticizing China as having dramatically increased tensions with Taiwan in recent years.

"In the face of the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) accelerating aggression, our congressional delegation's visit should be seen as an unequivocal statement that America stands with Taiwan," Pelosi wrote.

More From World:

Flight frenzy: Pelosi Taiwan trip swamps plane tracker

Flight frenzy: Pelosi Taiwan trip swamps plane tracker
Man catches enormous fish, internet stunned

Man catches enormous fish, internet stunned
Woman gets swindled over online birthday cake order

Woman gets swindled over online birthday cake order
Elon Musk recommends book that reflects his ‘philosophy’

Elon Musk recommends book that reflects his ‘philosophy’
Two Indian women arrested for trying to sell newborn for ₹450,000

Two Indian women arrested for trying to sell newborn for ₹450,000
Apple drops mask requirements for most of its corporate workers

Apple drops mask requirements for most of its corporate workers

New Dubai exhibition commemorates partition of India and Pakistan

New Dubai exhibition commemorates partition of India and Pakistan
Hotter summers mean Florida's turtles are mostly born female

Hotter summers mean Florida's turtles are mostly born female
China warns US of 'disastrous consequences' if Pelosi visits Taiwan

China warns US of 'disastrous consequences' if Pelosi visits Taiwan

China population to begin shrinking by 2025: officials

China population to begin shrinking by 2025: officials
VIDEO: Students bang heads, scream, and cry in 'mass hysteria'

VIDEO: Students bang heads, scream, and cry in 'mass hysteria'
2022's richest and poorest countries

2022's richest and poorest countries

Latest

view all