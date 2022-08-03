 
pakistan
Wednesday Aug 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Muharram 2022: Govt announces two-day holiday for Ashura

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 03, 2022

A large number of mourners attending the 9th Muharramul Haram procession in the federal capital in 2018. —APP/File
A large number of mourners attending the 9th Muharramul Haram procession in the federal capital in 2018. —APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The federal government approved on Wednesday two holidays on account of Aushra (Muharram 9 and 10), a notification from the Cabinet Division said.

The holidays will fall on August 9 and 8 as Pakistanis and Muslims across the globe will observe the religious occasion with grief and sorrow.

Related items

The holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram, marking the beginning of the new Islamic year, 1444 AH, fell on July 31, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said.

As large gatherings are expected during the holy month, the National Command and Operation Centre has restricted the elderly and children from attending the gatherings and majalis during Ashura — in a bid to keep them safe from COVID.

Following are the guidelines for holding gatherings and processions:

  • COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures i.e mask-wearing, social distancing and use of sanitisers/hand washing should be adhered to
  • Organising committees should make arrangements for all SOPs
  • Zakirs and participants should be vaccinated against COVID-19
  • Venue for conduct of Majalis should be open and spacious with proper
  • ventilation arrangements.
  • Wearing of masks and maintenance of social distancing is mandatory
  • during majalis and Processions. Availability of masks and sanitisers/hand washing
  • Controlled participation according to capacity of venues and avoidance of overcrowding
  • Duration of majalis and processions should be curtailed.
  • Majalis where SOPs cannot be effectively implemented such as
  • homes and private gatherings should be discouraged.
  • Elderly above 65 years, children and co-morbid may be sensitized to
  • attend Majalis at home through live streaming.
  • Proper arrangements for cleaning venues with chlorine before and after the events
  • Display of COVID-19 SOPs and precautions at prominent places.
  • SOPs compliance by employing volunteer scouts.

Miscellaneous Aspects

  • Arrangements for food and drinks in spacious and ventilated place.
  • Emphasis on use of disposable utensils; preference on pre-packaged boxes for distribution of food.
  • Avoiding overcrowding at food distribution points/locations.
  • No handshake and embracing.

Areas of Focus

Some of the aspects meriting necessary actions at the federal and federating units level include the following:
  • Messaging by religious clerics for uniform implementation of SOPs /guidelines proposed by NCOC.
  • Strict enforcement of SOPs by civil administration.

More From Pakistan:

Banning Imran Khan, PTI 'not up to you': Fawad Chaudhry to govt

Banning Imran Khan, PTI 'not up to you': Fawad Chaudhry to govt
Two policemen martyred in Karachi grenade explosion

Two policemen martyred in Karachi grenade explosion
In major decline, US dollar sheds over Rs12 in interbank trade

In major decline, US dollar sheds over Rs12 in interbank trade
Karachi weather to remain cloudy with chances of light rain in next 24 hours

Karachi weather to remain cloudy with chances of light rain in next 24 hours
Karachi court bans media from using teenager's name, picture in underage marriage case

Karachi court bans media from using teenager's name, picture in underage marriage case
IHC suspends recommendation by PAC to remove Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal

IHC suspends recommendation by PAC to remove Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal
Govt considers placing PTI leaders on no-fly list, moving SC after ECP's prohibited funding ruling

Govt considers placing PTI leaders on no-fly list, moving SC after ECP's prohibited funding ruling
COVID-19 positivity rate nears 4% as Pakistan reports nine deaths

COVID-19 positivity rate nears 4% as Pakistan reports nine deaths
Govt to file reference against Imran Khan: Dastgir

Govt to file reference against Imran Khan: Dastgir
Explainer: What does ECP serving show-cause notice to PTI entail?

Explainer: What does ECP serving show-cause notice to PTI entail?
Pakistan condemns terrorism in all forms, FO says on killing of Al-Qaeda's Zawahiri

Pakistan condemns terrorism in all forms, FO says on killing of Al-Qaeda's Zawahiri
Imran Khan wanted CEC removed as he was aware of his money laundering case: Nawaz

Imran Khan wanted CEC removed as he was aware of his money laundering case: Nawaz

Latest

view all