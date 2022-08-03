 
sports
Wednesday Aug 03 2022
By
M Muzamil Asif

PAK vs ENG: Pitches ready without Australian soil at NSK for hosting T20I matches

By
M Muzamil Asif

Wednesday Aug 03, 2022

Image of a stadium. — Geo Super

KARACHI: Pitches here at the National Stadium (NSK) are almost ready for hosting England after 17 years.

England, Tuesday, confirmed that they will play four T20Is at the National Stadium Karachi, whereas three will be played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium from September 20 to October 2.

Following the announcement, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) started preparations at both centres to make the T20I series successful. 

Geo Super learnt that pitches square at NSK is almost ready with final touches to be done in the coming days. The plan to put Australian soil on these pitches has been delayed followed by Australian pitch curator Darren Hough's visit to Pakistan.

Hough, who visited four Test centres; Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi last month, according to sources, didn't give "good feedback" on building Australia-like pitches in the country.

Hence, PCB will host England and most likely New Zealand and West Indies later on already prepared pitches. After almost 13 years, PCB dug pitches squares in Karachi and Lahore to prepare brand new pitches using special soil from Nandipur (a town near Gujranwala).

On the other hand, seats for spectators in the general stands of NSK will also be installed later on. This project is said to be done before the all-important Champions Trophy 2025 which is scheduled in Pakistan. 

