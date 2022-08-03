WATCH: Boy saves little brother's life after he falls from terrace

The picture shows elder brother catching his younger brother. — Instagram/Screengrab

Boy falls from terrace while cleaning it.

Elder brother catches younger brother in his arms before hitting ground.

Netizens laud brother's quick reflexes.

Not all heroes wear capes and this has been proved by a young boy who saved his brother's life.

In an incident, a boy fell from the terrace while cleaning it. However, his life was saved by his elder brother after he caught the boy in his arms.

The elder brother was standing downstairs when he saw the little one falling down. He made a quick decision and caught his younger brother before he hit the ground.

The incident took place in Kerala’s Malappuram in India.



The video was recorded on CCTV and the footage has been making rounds on the internet. It has garnered over 300,000 views in a few hours.

The social media users lauded his quick reflexes and for saving his little brother's life.

"God bless the ligament of the boy who saved the brother," wrote a user.



Another one wrote: "Having a brother is like another form of [yourself]."

"Thank God his brother saved him," wrote another one.